Maruti Suzuki Baleno Topped List of Cars Searched on Google in 2019, Hyundai Venue Second

The automobile sector in India has been witnessing slowdown for the last few months. Despite sluggish demand, there were a few passenger cars that were searched the most on Google in 2019. Maruti Baleno topped the list of cars that was top searched on Google in 2019, while Hyundai Baleno featured on number 2. The year also saw two major brands stepping into the India market, MG and Kia. UK-based automobile giant MG Motor has made its debut with the Hector, while Seoul-based Kia Motors has launched the Seltos for Indian buyers.

Here are top searched cars from Google's 2019 Year In Search:

Maruti Baleno: In December 2019, the Baleno was the top-selling model of Maruti Suzuki in India. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is among the first few cars which have updated for BS-6. The Baleno comes with V-Shaped grille, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and chrome inserts. The car sports bigger tail lamps. The Baleno is available in both petrol and diesel variants.

Hyundai Venue: The Venue, a compact SUV, is Hyundai's first connected car to hit the Indian automobile market. Hyundai Venue comes with a total of 13 variants of which five are diesel, while the remaining eight are petrol. It comes with three engine options, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The car is Hyundai’s first model in India that comes with in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology.

Toyota Fortuner: The Fortuner is a full-size SUV by Toyota that comes powered with torque 2.8-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines. The car is priced between Rs 28.18 lakh to Rs 34.2 lakh.

MG Hector: UK-based Morris Garages entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with a mid-size SUV, the Hector. The MG Hector has been offered with multiple engine-gearbox options that include a 143hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Hector rivals cars like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the Kia Seltos in the Indian market to name a few.

Mahindra XUV300: Mahindra launched the XUV300 in February 2019 that shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli. Mahindra XUV300 has both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel and 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Kia Seltos: Seoul-based Kia Motors entered the Indian automobile market with the Seltos in August 2019. The mid-size SUV comes with 3 engine options and four gearbox options combined to form 16 variant options.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.