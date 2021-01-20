Maruti Suzuki Begins Production and Export of Jimny from India, 184 Units Left for Latin America

Maruti Suzuki India Limited commenced export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular SUV globally.

The all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide. However, India doesn't get the Jimny as of now. The older gen model of Jimny was offered in India as the famous Gypsy SUV, mostly utilized by armed forces across the country.

The model produced in India will sport a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two gearbox options - a 5 speed manual and a 4 speed automatic. The length of the vehicle is measured at 3,645 mm while the width and height stands at 1,645 mm and 1,720 mm.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”