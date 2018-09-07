English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Begins Testing Electric Vehicles in India
Maruti Suzuki says that the prototype electric vehicles are being developed on already existing models by Suzuki Motor Corporation.
Maruti Suzuki commences fleet testing of Electric Vehicle in India. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has commenced a nation-wide fleet testing of electric vehicles in India. The automaker plans to bring its electric vehicles in India by 2020. The company believes that testing of the electric vehicles will help to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives. Also, the real-life usage of EVs will help in validation and development of new technology.
Speaking on the initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring Electric Vehicle in 2020. The testing in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help us get valuable insights from real-life driving conditions. With these tests, we are confident that our Electric Vehicle will be well accepted by our valued customers.”
Maruti Suzuki says that the prototype electric vehicles are being developed on already existing models by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and manufactured at Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
