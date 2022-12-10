CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets Connectivity Updates, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Added
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets Connectivity Updates, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Added

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets Turn-By-Turn navigation for the Head Up Display unit and Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment unit

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Brezza SUV with a plethora of new features in the Indian market. The prominent updates include Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and Turn-By-Turn navigation for the Head Up Display unit. All these new features on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone updates or the vehicle owners can download them from the website.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Cars in India to Get Costlier, Price Hike from January 2023

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched on June 30, 2022 in India and it has notched up over 1.90 lakh bookings till date. The SUV was introduced with a dual-tone black and new rich brown upholstery with silver accents.

New Connectivity Updates on Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
RELATED NEWS

It already boasted of some of the best comfort features in the form of electric sunroof, wireless charging dock, and SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”. Furthermore, it was also equipped with 360 view camera system and an in-built next-gen Suzuki connect telematics system with 40+ connected car features.

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Brezza remains unchanged and continues to the carry the same petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
first published:December 10, 2022, 15:07 IST
last updated:December 10, 2022, 15:09 IST