Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets Connectivity Updates, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Added

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Brezza SUV with a plethora of new features in the Indian market. The prominent updates include Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and Turn-By-Turn navigation for the Head Up Display unit. All these new features on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone updates or the vehicle owners can download them from the website.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched on June 30, 2022 in India and it has notched up over 1.90 lakh bookings till date. The SUV was introduced with a dual-tone black and new rich brown upholstery with silver accents.

It already boasted of some of the best comfort features in the form of electric sunroof, wireless charging dock, and SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”. Furthermore, it was also equipped with 360 view camera system and an in-built next-gen Suzuki connect telematics system with 40+ connected car features.

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Brezza remains unchanged and continues to the carry the same petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.

