Maruti Suzuki BS-VI Vehicles Available at Massive Discount; Here’s a List of all Offers

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out discount offers on some of its BS-VI compliant four-wheelers for the month of March. In India, BS-VI emission norms would come into force from April 1, 2020. Several four-wheeler manufactures have been giving concessions only on BS-IV compliant vehicles to clear their stocks. So here’s a list of all the offers you should know about, as per a Cartoq report.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Upon purchasing the Maruti’s midsize sedan – Ciaz, one can avail benefits of worth up to Rs 45,000. The car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount up to Rs 10,000. The discount is available on different variants of the car.

The car comes with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and has a sportier-looking S variant. The price of the vehicle starts from Rs. 8.31 lakh and goes up to 11.09 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV is available with an exchange bonus of worth Rs 15,000. It comes with 6 seats and is equipped with 2 gearbox options. Its price starts with Rs 9.84 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Baleno was launched with a BS6 engine earlier last year and it is in direct competition with cars like Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.

One can avail a cash discount worth Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The price of the vehicle starts from Rs 5.7 Lakh and it goes up to Rs 9.03 Lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The BS-VI version of the Ignis comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is available in different variants, and a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for Sigma and Rs 10,000 for Delta, Zeta and Alpha Trims can be available. Apart from it, one can also get exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

