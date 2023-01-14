Maruti Suzuki Cars at Auto Expo 2023: eVX Electric Concept, Jimny, Fronx and More

India’s biggest automotive extravaganza has returned after a brief hiatus of three years. Yes, Auto Expo 2023 has begun with the same fervor and more than 70 new products have been unveiled and launched by various manufacturers. Though participation from auto brands is quite less this time with heavyweights like Honda, Mahindra, Renault, Skoda, Jeep and Nissan skipping the event. Even several luxury automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo are absent from this edition of the Auto Expo 2023. Yet, the frenzy is at its peak and an array of keenly-awaited cars and SUVs are presented at the biennial event. In this piece, we take a look at the Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs at Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

What better way to start the proceedings than by taking the wraps of the country’s most awaited vehicle. People have been eagerly waiting for an EV from Maruti Suzuki and they got their wish fulfilled when the all-electric eVX SUV Concept made its world premiere at the Auto Expo 2023. The company claimed that the eVX electric SUV will be launched in India by 2025 with a driving range of more than 550 km on a single charge. It will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack as standard. Measuring 4.3 meters in length, it will be priced around Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) while locking horns with Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Creta EV.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

It has been years since people have been teased by this off-roader and finally, the Jimny made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. In some more good news for Maruti Suzuki fans, the bookings for the Jimny 5-door have also started at the same time in India. Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been presented in a 5-door version to challenge the likes of Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar. Underpinning a ladder-frame chassis with Suzuki Tect platform, it will be offered with the 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with idle start/stop feature. The transmission choices are going to be a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit. The Suzuki 4×4 ALLGRIP drive system will also be available as standard feature. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door price is expected to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki had already announced that it would unveil two new SUV models at the Auto Expo 2023 and the ‘Fronx’ was one of them. Based on Baleno’s Heartect monocoque platform, the coupe SUV will be launched in April 2023. Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be retailed via the NEXA showrooms as the bookings start from today. Dimensionally, it is identical to the Baleno while sharing multiple elements inside the cabin as well. Mechanically, the Fronx will be sold with two petrol engines: a 1.2L naturally aspirated K-Series unit with 89 bhp & 113 Nm and a 1.0L turbocharged Boosterjet motor with 98 bhp and 147.6 Nm. Both the engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit and an AMT unit will be offered as options with the 1.0L Boosterjet and 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engines, respectively. It will directly rival Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the Indian market with prices starting at around Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

