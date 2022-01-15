Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Bookings Open at Dealerships Before Official Launch in India

Looks like January 2022 is going to be an interesting month for the CNG car segment in India. After Tata Motors' announcement of entry into the segment with the launch of CNG variants of Tigor and Tiago, Maruti Suzuki is also ready with a new launch. While the company is yet to confirm the timeline, a CNG variant of Celerio could soon hit the market. Select dealerships of Maruti have already started taking unofficial booking and Interested buyers may book their unit of Celerio CNG with Rs 11,000, reported Carwale.

The Celerio CNG will be based on the latest avatar of the popular hatchback that was introduced in November 2021. Powered by the new-gen K10C 1 litre, three-cylinder engine, the petrol unit of Celerio is tuned to deliver an output of up to 66 bhp and 89Nm of torque. The unit is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. While the details of the engine are likely to remain unchanged, the power output may be reduced with a CNG kit.

It's still not clear whether the CNG kit will be offered with all the trims of the Celerior or not. The hatchback is currently available in four variants that include – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Despite being a budget hatchback offering, the Celerio comes loaded with several convenience features like keyless entry, push start/stop button, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, steering mounted controls among others.

Though the exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, we can expect Celerio CNG to come with a premium of Rs 50,000 to 60,000 over and above the prices of its petrol version. The CNG offering should also better the car’s mileage which already is among the highest in the segment. The petrol unit of Celerio claims to deliver an average of 26.68 km per litre of petrol.

Once launched, the Celerio will be up and against competitors like Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the upcoming CNG variant of Tata Tiago.

