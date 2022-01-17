Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Launched at Rs 6.58 Lakh; Gets 35.60 Km/Kg Claimed Mileage

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of the CNG variant of the recently-launched Celerio. The introduction of the all-new Celerio with S-CNG technology is aligned with the company’s commitment to further strengthen its growing green vehicles portfolio in India. The Celerio is powered by the next-gen Dual-VVT 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K-Series engine which produces 63bhp and 89Nm, and comes mated to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. However, in CNG mode, the power figures come down to 55bhp and 82.1Nm. Furthermore, the Celerio CNG is available only in the VXI trim. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki’s factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory-fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and the convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, that our customers find very comforting. With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22 percent CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions.”

He added, “The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30 percent of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel efficiency.”

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2 percent now to 15 percent by 2030.

The Government is working to rapidly increase the CNG fuel pumps network in the country. MSI has already sold a cumulative of 6 lakh units of the Celerio since it was first launched in 2014.

The all-new Celerio, which was launched on November 10, 2021, has already received close to 25,000 bookings in just two months.

