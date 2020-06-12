Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio. The car will be sold in two variants for personal use with the VXI kicking things off at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and the VXI (O) being priced at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to this, the car is also available in the tour range as the Tour H2 CNG, priced at Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the rest of the CNG offerings from the brand, the new Celerio CNG is also equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Celerio has always struck a chord with our customers for being a perfect car for city driving. The “Easy to Drive, Easy to Love” Celerio became increasingly popular amongst young urban couples, appreciated for its comfortable ride, easy manoeuvrability and excellent fuel efficiency. Celerio was also the first car to introduce Auto Gear Shift technology in India, pioneering the two-pedal technology. With over 5 lakh customers choosing Celerio, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 SCNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is determined to propagate green and sustainable mobility in the country, as a part of our commitment to the Mission Green Million.”

