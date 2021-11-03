Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spotted Undisguised at Dealership, Launch on November 10

After being spied on numerous occasions, Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio is all set to hit Indian roads in its latest avatar. The new-generation hatchback, which the company claims to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class, is slated to be launched on November 10. Meanwhile, ahead of its official debut, the all-new Celerio was spotted undisguised at a dealership.The revelation comes after a video uploaded by Rear Wheel Drive was uploaded on YouTube.

Going by the video footage, the new hatchback promises to have a number of significant updates, from its exterior design to cabin comfort as well as an updated feature list. Overall, the exterior of the new-Celerio features a more rounded styling than the earlier boxy look. The video clip shows the vehicle not sporting any camouflage and is finished in white colour. The front of the car features a new grille with chrome accents, a large black insert for the front bumper fog lights and the halogen headlights get a blacked-out surround.

The profile view of the car shows newly designed black alloy wheels; the rear view mirrors get the same body colour finish and have LED turn indicators mounted on them. The doors feature conventional door handles, a keyhole and also a button for the keyless entry. Moving to the rear end, the car gets new rear bumper and tail lights, a rear wiper and washer and a high mounted stoplight.

The model shown in the video must be the high-end variant, as the steering wheel is an updated three-spoke with buttons for various controls. The spoke of the steering wheel gets a silver finish which extends to the gear lever top and door handles. The door also gets bottle holders and some storage space.

The car also received several elements from its larger siblings, such as push-button to start/stop, an idle engine start/stop, an electronic adjustment for the outside rear view mirrors. A new instrument cluster features an analogue speedometer and a digital section that shows the tachometer, fuel gauge and multi-information display. A seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system sits in the centre of the dashboard, while vertically stacked, rectangular-shaped AC vents are placed next to it. Just below it, there are the hazard lights, window controls and lock/unlock buttons. There is a USB charging socket, 12V charging socket, however, there are no rear AC vents or an armrest.

Under the hood, the all-new Celerio will be powered by the K10C petrol engine. The dual VVT engine is a three-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit with a first-in-segment idle start-stop technology. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit, which the company calls AGS (Auto Gear Shift) technology.

