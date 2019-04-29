English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Warns of More Hit to Auto Sales in India
Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava has expressed apprehensions as he fears factors like the US embargo on Iranian crude imports and new BS-VI emission norms playing spoilsport.
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Days after expressing hope that auto sales will go up post-elections, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava expressed apprehensions as he fears factors like the US embargo on Iranian crude imports and new emission norms playing spoil sport. "I would have had a great confidence that auto demand will pick up after the Lok Sabha polls, but US putting an embargo on Iranian oil exports and BS-VI emission norms are some of the factors which may hit auto sales going forward," Bhargava told reporters.
Commenting on Maruti Suzuki's announcement to discontinue diesel cars from next April, Bhargava said the impact of this decision on volumes would be known from July. "We need two to three months, say till June-end, to know how customers would actually behave. So, when we will meet for the first quarter results in July, we will have a clearer idea as to what is happening in the market," he said.
Bhargava was here to lay the foundation stone for a multi-speciality hospital and a senior secondary school at Sitapur village in north Gujarat. The hospital and school project will come up with an investment of Rs 120 crore under the CSR initiative of the company.
Commenting on Maruti Suzuki's announcement to discontinue diesel cars from next April, Bhargava said the impact of this decision on volumes would be known from July. "We need two to three months, say till June-end, to know how customers would actually behave. So, when we will meet for the first quarter results in July, we will have a clearer idea as to what is happening in the market," he said.
Bhargava was here to lay the foundation stone for a multi-speciality hospital and a senior secondary school at Sitapur village in north Gujarat. The hospital and school project will come up with an investment of Rs 120 crore under the CSR initiative of the company.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Gets Highest Rating by DisplayMate: What Does This Mean
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- From Akshay Kumar to Sunny Leone, Bollywood Celebs Who Cannot Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
- Melisandre Knew This About Arya Stark All Along and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Shook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results