Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Crosses 2.7 lakh Units in 5 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has completed 5 years of being one of the best-selling premium sedans in the country. Launched in 2014, the Ciaz has garnered over 2.7 lakh customers with the Alpha (top end) variant of Ciaz contributes to over 54% of its sales.

Commenting on the benchmark, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Ciaz has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan market. Ciaz commands a 30% market share in the premium sedan segment and has struck a chord with Indian consumers. With 17% contribution of automatic variants and Smart Hybrid technology, Ciaz is a testimony of customer preference for a comfortable, spacious, technology-driven and feature-packed sedan. We thank our customers for their confidence in this premium sedan. This reinforces our commitment to bring contemporary and greener technologies for our customers.”

Maruti Suzuki launched its premium sedan Ciaz, in a new avatar in August last year. The New Ciaz is now offered with the new 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine with Lithium-ion battery. New Ciaz complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of Government regulation timelines. It comes loaded with safety features comprising dual front airbags, ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert and ABS with EBD as standard.

