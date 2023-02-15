Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Dual-Tone Launched at Rs 11.14 Lakh, Gets New Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz dual-tone at a starting price of Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Based on the range-topping Alpha trim, it will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions across 440+ NEXA showrooms in over 285 cities. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz range has also been updated with new safety features while mechanically it stays unchanged.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Cars at Auto Expo 2023 - eVX Electric Concept, Jimny, Fronx and More

Maruti Suzuki has made Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist (HHA) standard safety features across the entire variant line-up of the sedan. In addition, it already boasts of 20+ safety features like dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child seat anchorage.

As for colors, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a choice of seven colour options and three new dual-tone colour options - Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.

Introducing the dual-tone Ciaz, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment."

Mechanically, the Ciaz dual-tone continues to carry the same 1.5L petrol engine with power output of 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is on offer with a manual as well as automatic gearbox with mileage figures of 20.65 kmpl and 20.04 kmpl, respectively.

Read all the Latest Auto News here