Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Mid-Size Sedan Gets Four New Colour Options in India

Maruti Suzuki recently announced an array of offers for its Nexa lineup. This month, the automaker's c-segment – Ciaz – is already on sale with special offers up to Rs. 30,000. Now, Maruti Suzuki has quietly revised the Ciaz sedan's hue palette. The mid-size vehicle will now be available in seven monotone colour options, however with fresh names. Aside from the four new colours, the sedan was previously offered in three other colour schemes.

Ciaz now has four new body colour options: Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, and Grandeur Grey.

According to rumours, these colours may also appear on the redesigned Baleno. It'll also be available in Prime Dignity Brown, Pearl Arctic White, and Midnight Black. Maruti Suzuki is discontinuing the Magma Grey and Sangria Red colour options for the sedan.

We cannot say what further modifications will be made to the 2022 Ciaz at this time. However, a new smart play infotainment system might be on the way. The new technology was created in collaboration with Toyota and will appear in the Baleno Facelift. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be supported by the infotainment system. We're not sure if it'll be wifi or not.

In terms of performance, the sedan is expected to have no change. Ciaz’s new 1.5 K15B petrol engine produces 104 Bhp and 138 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Automatic LED projector headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a rear parking cam, and cruise control are among Ciaz's technological highlights.

In January 2022, Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest automaker, sold a total of 1,54,379 units, whereas Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,60,752 units in January 2021. According to the carmaker, the minor reduction in sales is attributable to a supply chain issue.

The firm has also suffered from a microchip scarcity, which has contributed to its downfall.

