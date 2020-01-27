Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Launched at Rs 10.08 Lakh, Gets a New Sangria Red Colour

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-S comes with a sporty exterior and enhanced interiors and will be offered in three colours: Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Launched at Rs 10.08 Lakh, Gets a New Sangria Red Colour
Maruti Suzuki NEXA Ciaz S (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of Ciaz S, a sports variant of the premium mid-size sedan Ciaz. The Ciaz-S comes with a sporty exterior and enhanced interiors. It will be offered in three colours: Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White.

Speaking on the new offering, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Ciaz since its launch in 2014, has been the most popular mid-size sedan and has witnessed consistent growth. With over 2.7 lakh happy customers and record 29 per cent market share in its segment, Ciaz is popular for its impactful exteriors, sophisticated interiors and strong performance. There was a latent need from our sedan loving customers for a Sporty version of Ciaz. Ciaz S fulfils that need and it adds a sporty quotient to the premium mid-size sedan and appeals to the customers desiring ‘the good life’. We are confident Ciaz S will be appreciated by customers”.

The Ciaz-S comes with signature dual-tone sporty exteriors and black accentuation on the side and rear underbody spoilers, trunk lid spoiler, ORVM cover and front fog lamp garnish. The dual tone theme is further accentuated by multispoke 16-inch alloy wheels in coordinated dark finish. The Ciaz S has black interiors with silver accents on the door trim and instrument panel.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S is priced at Rs 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here are the Ciaz BS-VI prices:

Sigma (MT) - Rs 8.31L

Delta (AT) - Rs 9.97L

Delta (MT) - Rs 8.93L

Zeta (AT) - Rs 10.80L

Zeta (MT) - Rs 9.70L

Alpha (AT) - Rs 11.09L

Alpha (MT) - Rs 9.97L

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
