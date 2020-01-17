Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sells 29,000 Units in 2019 Despite Ongoing Sales Slump

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has maintained its position as the bestselling mid-size sedan in the country. Despite a sales slump in the segment, the Ciaz sold over 29,000 units sold. The premium sedan has over 28 per cent market share in its segment. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 2.76 Lakh units of the Ciaz since its launch. The top-end variant of the Ciaz contributes more than 50 per cent to its total sales, whereas the automatic variant makes up 17 per cent of the total sales.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the new version of the Ciaz in August 2018. The upgraded sedan has been equipped with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers strong performance and an array of safety and convenience features. The new Ciaz complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of Government stipulated timelines. It comes loaded with safety features comprising dual front airbags, ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

In October last year, the car reached 2.7 lakh Units after 5 years in the Indian market. Launched in 2014, the Ciaz has garnered over 2.7 lakh customers with the Alpha (top end) variant of Ciaz contributes to over 54% of its sales. While the year was ridden with negative sales due to an imminent slowdown in the industry, Maruti Suzuki ended the year with a slight positive growth of 2.4 per cent with 1, 24,375 vehicles in the domestic market in December as compared to 1, 21,479 vehicles sold in the same month a year back.

