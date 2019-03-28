English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with new 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh
With the addition of new engine, the Ciaz will now be available with 1.5-litre capacity in both petrol (K15 with Next-Gen Smart Hybrid) and diesel (DDiS 225) powertrain options.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine in the Ciaz mid-size sedan. Developed in-house, the 1.5-litre engine offers improved performance, best-in-class fuel efficiency, enhanced torque and power with refined NVH performance. The Ciaz sold through Nexa dealership with the new engine will start at Rs 9.97 Lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in three variants.
Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said “Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all -new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is yet another testament of the same. This new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with best in class fuel efficiency. The new engine showcases our commitment to provide products that capture performance aspirations of our young customers. We are confident that introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars.”
The 1.5 litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine comes with a high efficiency turbo charger which generates higher performance, with a peak torque of 225Nm@1500-2500rpm and maximum power of 70kW@4000rpm. A newly designed 6-speed transmission, mated to the DDiS 225 engine completes the powertrain package.
With the addition of this new engine, the Ciaz will now be available with 1.5 litre capacity in both petrol (K15 with Next-Gen Smart Hybrid) and diesel (DDiS 225) powertrain options.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
