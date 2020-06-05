Maruti Suzuki CNG Car Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark in FY20 Under 'Mission Green Million'

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it achieved the highest-ever sales of factory-fitted, eco-friendly CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20. The company noted that a total of 106,443 cars were sold across the country, which is also the highest number of CNG vehicles sold by the company in a single fiscal year.

"With green mobility in focus, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the Company’s customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly and safe mobility solutions," Maruti Suzuki India said in a press statement.

The automaker said that it offers its customers a wide range of factory-fitted CNG kits in a number of passenger and commercial vehicles that include Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Ertiga, and Super Carry.

With the vision to democratize green mobility for its customers and also aligning to the Government’s agenda of making greener India, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the 'Mission Green Million' at Auto Expo 2020 in February where it has aimed to sell the next set of million green vehicles aggressively.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The growth of CNG vehicles complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030."

"Maruti Suzuki is aligned with the Government’s vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio. We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Factory fitted S-CNG vehicles are designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage. We are committed to Mission Green Million and strive towards bringing more advanced, affordable and fuel-efficient powertrain technologies for our customers," he added.

Maruti Suzuki India said that its CNG vehicles are safer and come with the company's warranty benefits and car owners are also assisted with the convenience of Maruti Suzuki network across India. According to the company, S-CNG technology is equipped with Dual Interdependent ECU with Intelligent Injection System that promises better and consistent performance along with high-fuel efficiency across all terrains.