Maruti Suzuki Commences Export of India-Made S-Presso to Global Markets

Conceptualized and designed in India, Maruti Suzuki commenced exports of its S-Presso to overseas markets. The consignments have left for global markets including parts of Asia, Latin America and Africa regions. Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers both locally and globally. S-Presso is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets. With S-Presso we are looking to make in-roads in many new markets”.

In India, S-Presso was quick to feature amongst the country’s top 10 bestselling cars within a month of its launch. The Company has sold over 35,000 units of S-Presso since its launch in September 2019 in the domestic market. S-Presso is poised to match the needs of a dynamic, stylish and youthful customer. Spacious interiors, ample space, dashboard accents, bold front fascia and single aperture headlamps are a few top-rated features that have struck the right chord with customers in India.

