Maruti Suzuki Connect Now Compatible with Arena Cars like Brezza, Alto, Swift and More

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced its telematics technology, Suzuki Connect, for the vehicles in its Arena channel also. Launched in 2018 for its Nexa range of cars, Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution that offers a connected car experience to Maruti Suzuki car owners by using cloud-based services along with over-the-air updates.

As per the company, Suzuki Connect is engineered, designed, developed and tested basis rigorous research and practical learnings from driving habits, conditions and challenges. Maruti Suzuki says that it ‘Suzuki-Connect’ utilizes a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through the cellular network with a centralised cloud-based server connected with the customer through Smartphone App. One of the significant features of ‘Suzuki-Connect is that it is difficult to tamper with, as it is well concealed and deeply embedded inside the vehicle, claims Maruti Suzuki.

Suzuki Connect is claimed to enhance user’s on-road driving experience through features like security alerts, geo-fence, vehicle status, navigation to the car and many more. It allows customers to be better informed with dynamic attributes like live vehicle tracking, driving analytics reports, functional alerts and roadside assistance. Enhancing customer’s digital journey, Suzuki Connect Smartphone App is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Suzuki Connect is available as a Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory across Maruti Suzuki’s extensive passenger vehicles sales network of over 2,800 showrooms in more than 2,000 cities.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “In today’s technology-savvy world, it is very important to stay connected as it provides reassurance, a sense of security and peace of mind. Suzuki Connect aims to bridge this need-gap, by giving an advanced and digitalised experience to our customers. Built on the intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect aims to increase user experience through its advanced features.”

He added, “Since its launch at Nexa, Suzuki Connect has been well-appreciated by over 50,000 Nexa customers. A nationwide extensive study was undertaken to understand the challenges faced by the car owners on a daily basis and their expectations from these solutions, like receiving alerts for Tow Away, Intrusion & AC Idling etc. Suzuki Connect empowers customers with convenience at their fingertips thus enhancing their car ownership experience. We are optimistic that it will be successful with our Arena customers as well.”

‘Suzuki Connect’ is available at Rs 11,900 with a three-year data subscription. Nexa customers already using Suzuki Connect can renew the subscription at Rs 2,299 for 3 years or Rs 999 for 1 year.

