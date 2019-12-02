Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2 Crore Passenger Vehicle Sales Landmark, Sold 1 Crore Units in Last 8 Years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s leading passenger vehicle maker has reached a key milestone of 2 crore passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. This achievement makes Maruti Suzuki the only company in India to cross the landmark figure.

The landmark was achieved number in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983. While it took close to 29 years to reach 1 crore vehicle sales, the next 1 crore vehicles were sold in a record time of just 8 years.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for the immense trust placed in us by the customers, long-lasting partnerships with our stakeholders as well as the support extended by the Government.”

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has changed the way Indians commute. With the roll-out of first iconic Maruti 800 car on 14th December 1983, the car became so popular that it was referred to as the people’s car.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers factory-fitted CNG vehicles as well as Smart Hybrid vehicles, in addition to the eight BS6-VI emission norm compliant models. The company, along with its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Currently, it is road-testing 50 electric vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions.

