Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2 Crore Passenger Vehicle Sales Landmark, Sold 1 Crore Units in Last 8 Years

Maruti Suzuki has become the first automaker in the Indian automotive history to cross the landmark of having sold over 2 crore passenger vehicles in the country.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Crosses 2 Crore Passenger Vehicle Sales Landmark, Sold 1 Crore Units in Last 8 Years
Maruti Suzuki logo. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s leading passenger vehicle maker has reached a key milestone of 2 crore passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. This achievement makes Maruti Suzuki the only company in India to cross the landmark figure.

The landmark was achieved number in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983. While it took close to 29 years to reach 1 crore vehicle sales, the next 1 crore vehicles were sold in a record time of just 8 years.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for the immense trust placed in us by the customers, long-lasting partnerships with our stakeholders as well as the support extended by the Government.”

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has changed the way Indians commute. With the roll-out of first iconic Maruti 800 car on 14th December 1983, the car became so popular that it was referred to as the people’s car.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers factory-fitted CNG vehicles as well as Smart Hybrid vehicles, in addition to the eight BS6-VI emission norm compliant models. The company, along with its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Currently, it is road-testing 50 electric vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram