Maruti Suzuki Crosses Milestone of 3500 Dealerships in India

Maruti Suzuki has achieved the record milestone of having 3500 dealerships in the Indian market. It is the only four-wheeler brand in India to have such a vast network of car sales outlets with presence across 2,250 cities. The 3,500th dealer outlet was a NEXA showroom in Hyderabad which was inaugurated by Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Mr. Nobutaka Suzuki, Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “I congratulate teams at Maruti Suzuki, and our dealer partners for their efforts to strengthen our network across the country. This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to reach out with the best quality products to our customers."

Maruti Suzuki started 237 new sales outlets in FY 2021-22. Furthermore, it added 170 outlets between April to October of the current fiscal year 2022-23. Presently, it has three formats of new car sales namely Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA and Commercial.

“Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand. Our largest product portfolio including Strong Hybrid and the widest network of Sales and Service gives us an extremely strong base to connect with our customers. It is estimated that only 3 per cent people own vehicles in the country. This presents us an opportunity for growth, and offer mobility to those who aspire to buy a four-wheeler," added Takeuchi.

