Maruti Suzuki Cuts 3,000 Contract Jobs Amid Slowdown in Demand
Safety norms and higher taxes have "added substantially" to the cost of cars, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Chairman RC told shareholders, citing this as the reason for not renewing workers' contracts.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Chairman RC Bhargava said on Tuesday the company had not renewed the contracts of 3,000 temporary employees, as the automaker battled rising inventory amid a slowdown in demand. Safety norms and higher taxes have "added substantially" to the cost of cars, affecting their affordability, Bhargava told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting. With India's auto sales declining for the ninth straight month in July, more automotive manufacturers are laying off workers and temporarily halting production to keep costs in check, Reuters reported on Saturday.
The company is on track to meet the country's new emission norms, adding that the company will move towards manufacturing compressed natural gas (CNG) and hybrid cars. Maruti plans to increase CNG vehicles by 50% this year, Bhargava said.
