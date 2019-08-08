Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production by 25 Percent in July for Sixth Consecutive Month

Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 per cent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest carmaker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing. The company produced a total of 1,33,625 units in July, compared with 1,78,533 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a BSE filing.

Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,30,541 units as against 1,75,456 units in July 2018, a decline of 25.6 per cent, it added. Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 95,733 units as against 1,27,715 units in July last year, down 25 per cent. Utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross saw reduced production at 19,464 units as against 24,718 units in the year-ago month, down 21.26 per cent.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 3,497 units in July from 7,115 units in the same month last year. Light commercial vehicle Super Carry production was also trimmed to 2,724 units last month from 3,077 units in July 2018, the filing said.

