Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production by 25 Percent in July for Sixth Consecutive Month
Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,30,541 units as against 1,75,456 units in July 2018, a decline of 25.6 per cent.
Repesentational Image (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 per cent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest carmaker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing. The company produced a total of 1,33,625 units in July, compared with 1,78,533 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a BSE filing.
Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,30,541 units as against 1,75,456 units in July 2018, a decline of 25.6 per cent, it added. Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 95,733 units as against 1,27,715 units in July last year, down 25 per cent. Utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross saw reduced production at 19,464 units as against 24,718 units in the year-ago month, down 21.26 per cent.
Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 3,497 units in July from 7,115 units in the same month last year. Light commercial vehicle Super Carry production was also trimmed to 2,724 units last month from 3,077 units in July 2018, the filing said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot: Watch Video
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Bajrang Punia to Tie the Knot with Sangeeta Phogat
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix