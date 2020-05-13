Maruti Suzuki Delivers 1,600 Cars, Hyundai 608 Since Lockdown Relaxation on May 4

As the central government imposed relaxation on the lockdown, auto manufacturers have started resumption of production at their plants while observing social distancing norms and hygiene rules issued by the health ministry.

Since May 4 after the dealerships began reopening market leader Maruti Suzuki has delivered more than 1,600 cars, while Hyundai Motors has retailed 608 vehicles till now.

A majority of these vehicles were booked before the lockdown consisting of customers who were anticipating deliveries on the auspicious days of Navratri, Akshaya Tritiya and Gudi Padwa. The cars could not be delivered as the country went into lockdown on March 25.

Maruti Suzuki executive director (marketing and sales) Shashank Srivastava stated that almost all of the new deliveries since resumption were contactless – meaning that there was no physical contact between the dealership executives and the buyer.

Usually, there are 28 touchpoints between enquiry and delivery of a vehicle out of which 17-21 have been digitized by the company to minimise contact and ensure safety of the buyer as well as dealership executives.