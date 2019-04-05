English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Discontinues Omni Van After 35 Years of Service - Report

The Omni was first introduced in India in 1984, a year after the launch of Maruti’s first car- the 800.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 7:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Discontinues Omni Van After 35 Years of Service - Report
Maruti Suzuki Omni. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki Omni has long served the buyers looking for an affordable MPV in India. Priced aggressively, the Omni could be customized in various body types as the requirement of the buyer. Till now, Omni was doing good in sales, but a report suggests that Maruti Suzuki has finally decided to pull the plug off the Omni MPV.

After serving the Indian buyers for 35 years, Maruti has stopped the production of the Omni, a long pending call from those calling for better road safety initiatives in India. The Omni was first introduced in India in 1984, a year after the launch of Maruti’s first car- the 800.

Just a few days back, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched the updated version of its multi purpose vehicle Eeco with various safety features, including reverse parking assist and co-driver seat belt reminder as standard fitment.

With the government mandating ABS, Airbags and BSVI norms, a lot of carmakers are pulling the plug off the older cars, no matter how good they were performing in terms of the sales.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram