Maruti Suzuki Discontinues Omni Van After 35 Years of Service - Report
The Omni was first introduced in India in 1984, a year after the launch of Maruti’s first car- the 800.
Maruti Suzuki Omni. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Omni has long served the buyers looking for an affordable MPV in India. Priced aggressively, the Omni could be customized in various body types as the requirement of the buyer. Till now, Omni was doing good in sales, but a report suggests that Maruti Suzuki has finally decided to pull the plug off the Omni MPV.
After serving the Indian buyers for 35 years, Maruti has stopped the production of the Omni, a long pending call from those calling for better road safety initiatives in India. The Omni was first introduced in India in 1984, a year after the launch of Maruti’s first car- the 800.
Just a few days back, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched the updated version of its multi purpose vehicle Eeco with various safety features, including reverse parking assist and co-driver seat belt reminder as standard fitment.
With the government mandating ABS, Airbags and BSVI norms, a lot of carmakers are pulling the plug off the older cars, no matter how good they were performing in terms of the sales.
