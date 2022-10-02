Maruti Suzuki Discount Offer: See Deals on Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR and More

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Alto K10 last month. The new gen of the long-running Alto packs a host of features on a budget. At a time when Indian consumers’ appetite for tiny cars is waning, Maruti Suzuki took a step ahead and introduced the Alto K10. Now, with an aim to boost the car’s sales, the company has announced discount offers of up to Rs 25,000 on the recently introduced model. With the offers, buyers can save big on their purchases during Navratri or Diwali.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was introduced in India with an ex-showroom price ranging between Rs 3.89 lakh to 5.84 lakh. In terms of specifications, the Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0L K10 engine. This model is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. Maruti claims that the Alto K10 can travel 24.39 kilometres on one litre of petrol.

On the inside, the car comes with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system option. It’s the same system that we have seen on cars like S-Presso and Celerio. It comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with regular connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and Aux. In terms of safety, the Alto K10 gets ABS with EBD, speed sensing auto door lock, and other features. The car is available in six paint options.

Along with discounts on the Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki is also offering benefits on other models as well.

For purchases of Alto 800 during the offer period, the company is giving customers benefits of up to Rs 29,000. In addition, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is eligible for a discount of up to Rs 40,000 from the company.

The Celerio has the best deal in the budget car lineup of the company and comes with benefits of up to Rs 59,000. On the other hand, buyers of the Maruti S-Preso will also enjoy significant savings. Like the Celerio, purchasing the Maruti S-Presso would result in savings of up to Rs 59,000.

For more information, buyers may contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership.

Source

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here