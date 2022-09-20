Maruti Suzuki Discount Offers for September: Benefits on Swift, WagonR, Dzire and More

The festive season is of utmost importance for the automobile industry as these two months typically account for a majority of the industry’s annual sales. The festive season in India begins with Onam and goes on till Diwali. Maruti Suzuki is also offering lucrative discounts on its range. On some models, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 49,000 for the month of September. It is worth noting that these discounts are currently being offered on the automaker’s Arena line-up of cars and include corporate discounts and exchange bonuses. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki is not offering discounts on the CNG variants of Ertiga as well as on the new Alto K10 and Brezza.

Here are all the details pertaining to the discounts being offered by Maruti Suzuki.

– Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The Alto 800 is one of the highest-selling cars in the Indian market for many years now. Maruti is currently offering the Alto 800 with discounts up to Rs 29,000 depending on the variant that you opt for. The Alto 800 is currently one of the most affordable cars in the Indian market and has great mileage.

– Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Japanese automaker is offering the newly launched Maruti Celerio with discounts up to Rs 49,000 for the manual variants. A discount of Rs 34,000 is valid on AMT versions.

– Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso is available on similar discounts as that of Celerio. You can avail of benefits of up to Rs 49,000 on this rugged hatchback. The AMT variants of S-Presso only get discounts worth Rs 34,000. The S-Presso is available with a 1.0L petrol or a CNG powertrain.

– Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with three engine options – 1.0L petrol, 1.0L Bi-Fuel CNG, and 1.2L Petrol. Maruti Suzuki is currently offering benefits up to Rs 39,000 on manual variants of WagonR and Rs 34,000 on AMT variants of WagonR.

– Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti is offering attractive discounts on its hugely popular hatchback. While the AMT variants of the Swift are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 45,000, you can avail benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on the manual variants.

– Maruti Suzuki DZire

The Maruti DZire is currently one of the most affordable and practical mid-sized sedans in the Indian market. The DZire is being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on AMT variants and up to Rs 20,000 on manual variants.

