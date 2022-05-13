Maruti Suzuki Discount Offers in May: See Deals on Swift, WagonR, Alto and More

Maruti Suzuki Discount Offer: This month could prove to be the best time to bring home a Maruti Suzuki car as dealerships of the Japanese auto manufacturer are giving lucrative discounts on its number of vehicles. The discounts are being offered by both Nexa and Arena dealerships. These offers are in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and cash discounts, among others. However, these discounts cannot be availed on the CNG cars this month. Let us have a look at the benefits you can avail of this month by buying a Maruti Suzuki car from an Arena showroom.

While buying the Maruti Suzuki Swift MT, which is one of the most-loved hatchbacks in India, one can grab benefits of up to Rs 21,000. These include an exchange offer of Rs 10,000, a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 3,000.

The petrol and standard variant of Alto 800 can also be purchased for up to Rs 21,000 cheaper this month. The Arena showrooms are giving a cash discount of Rs 8,000, a corporate offer of Rs 3,000, and an exchange offer worth Rs 15,000 with the car.

Maruti’s affordable sedan, DZire MT, also comes with a significant discount of up to Rs 23,000 this month. One can avail of cash discounts and exchange offers of Rs 10,000 each along with a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000.

Buying Maruti Suzuki’s mini SUV, S-Presso MT, can save you up to Rs 28,000. Arena showroom is giving a cash discount worth Rs 15,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000 worth of exchange offer.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the highest-selling cars. This vehicle also gets cheaper in May. While the WagonR 1.0-litre can be purchased with discounts of up to Rs 38,000, the 1.2-litre variant of the car can be grabbed with offers up to Rs 18,000.

Purchasing Celerio, meanwhile, can save you up to Rs 33,000. These are in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, the corporate benefit of Rs 3,000, and cash discounts of Rs 20,000. Vitara Brezza also comes at a discounted price and one can save up to Rs 18,000 on it. Besides Rs 10,000 exchange offer, there is a Rs 5,000 cash discount and Rs 3,000 corporate benefit with the car.

