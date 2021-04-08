Maruti Suzuki Offering Hefty Discounts on Cars in April 2021, Check Complete List Here

At a time when almost all carmakers have increased the prices of their offerings, Maruti Suzuki has announced various discounts. In case you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki vehicle, April seems to be the best month as the brand has introduced some impressive cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. All these offers are valid till April 30 only.

Here is a look at the discounts:

This is one of the most affordable offerings of Maruti Suzuki. The much-loved car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 17,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Celerio and Celerio X have been made available at a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

All trims of the car can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Further, there is also a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on all variants except ZXi and ZXi+.

Eeco buyers can purchase the car for a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

There is no cash discount or exchange bonus available on this offering. However, the buyers in April can avail of a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is available on it.

The four-wheeler has an impressive cash discount of Rs 14,000 along with a decent exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

One of the most popular cars of Maruti Suzuki can be yours with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Moreover, the LXi variant of the car is being made available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discount on the car will be the same as other trims.

Unfortunately, there is no cash discount on Vitara Brezza ZXi and ZXi+ variants. Apart from these two, the brand is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on all other trims. Apart from that, all variants can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Another very popular car of Maruti is the Wagon-R. The CNG variants of the vehicle are being offered with a cash discount worth Rs 13,000 while the petrol variant can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 8,000. The exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, will be available on all variants.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here