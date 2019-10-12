Maruti Suzuki Discounts up to Rs 85,000 Offered on Vitara Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Alto and More

To boost sales and capitalise on the upcoming festive season, select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships across the country are offering enticing benefits on vehicles including the Vitara Brezza, the Alto and the Celerio. The discounts that are being offered this month is, however, reduced from those offered the previous month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Considered to be the best selling compact SUV in India for a while now, the sales of diesel-only Vitara Brezza has been dwindling due to launch of rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 which also offer petrol engines. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered 1.3-litre diesel engine in its more powerful 90hp/200Nm state of tune. This festive season, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 85,000 on Vitara Breazza.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Giving stiff competition to other compact sedans including the Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire, Maruti's Dzire is currently being offered with benefits of up to Rs 75,000 for the diesel variants and Rs 65,000 for the petrol. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered with an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol and a 75hp, 1.3-litre diesel engines, both available with the option of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. The petrol unit has been upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms, with the diesel expected to meet its end closer to the April 2020 deadline.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Powered by the same BS6-complaint 1.2-litre K-Series petrol or 1.3-litre diesel engine, Maruti Suzuki Swift is offering benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Swift diesel and Rs 60,000 on the petrol variants. The Swift is the hatchback sibling of the Dzire comes with a choice of a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox on both engines. Maruti Suzuki Swift competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Alto K10

The 800cc Alto and the 1.0-litre Alto K10 have been Maruti's best-selling models for some time now. The 800cc model produces 48hp and is paired to a 5-speed manual only, while the K10 puts out 68hp and comes with the option of an AMT. At the start of this year, the 800cc Alto underwent a facelift; received a cosmetic makeover, the engine was upgraded to meet BS6 emission standards, and it meets upcoming crash- and pedestrian safety regulations. Dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on all variants of the 800cc Alto, while the Alto K10 is currently available with benefits up to Rs 65,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Rival to the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and the Datsun Go, petrol-only Celerio is powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre K10 unit paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Buyers can avail the benefits of up to Rs 67,500 on all variants of the Celerio this festive season.

