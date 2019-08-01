Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Drop by a Massive 36.3 Percent in July 2019

Exports during July also fell 9.4% to 9,258 units as against 10,219 units a year ago, pushing down Maruti’s total sales by 33.5% to 109,264 units as against 164,369 units sold in July 2018.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Image for representational purpose (Photo: Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd’s domestic sales in July fell by a massive 36.3% to 98,210 units against 154,150 units sold in July 2018 amid a continued slowdown in auto sales. However, taking Toyota Glanza sales into account as the car is manufactured at the Suzuki plant in Gujarat, Maruti’s domestic sales stood at 100,006 units, still down 35.1% from a year ago.

Exports during July also fell 9.4% to 9,258 units as against 10,219 units a year ago, pushing down Maruti’s total sales by 33.5% to 109,264 units as against 164,369 units sold in July 2018. Except for the mid-sized sedan segment, which includes the Ciaz, all other passenger car segments registered a huge decline in sales. The mini segment (Alto and Old WagonR) was the worst hit, with sales declining by 69.3%. The Compact segment -- which is Maruti’s biggest segment by sales with cars like WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire -- saw sales falling by 22.7%.

Sales of utility segment cars Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross also declined 38.1% in July, while the Vans segment (Omni, Eeco) sales fell 37.9%. Light Commercial Vehicle Super Carry sales inched up 0.5%. In a recent post-earnings conference call, Maruti Suzuki had said that the Indian auto market is looking weak with very little demand traction and, hence, it was difficult to provide any guidance on outlook. At 11:28 am, shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading at Rs 5,496.60, up 0.5%, on BSE. The stock has corrected over 41% in the last year.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
