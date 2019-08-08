Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Donates Rs 1 Crore Towards Flood Affected Areas in India

Through this, the company extends its support to the Government for relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas of Eastern and North-Eastern states of India.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Donates Rs 1 Crore Towards Flood Affected Areas in India
Image for representational purpose (Photo: Reuters)
In light of devastating floods in the North East, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has donated Rs 1 Crore to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Through this, the company extends its support to the Government for relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas of Eastern and North-Eastern states of India.

Ahead of this Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) responded to the devastating floods in Assam by handing over a cheque of Rs 1 Crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). With the situation worsening in Assam, automakers have sprung into action to work in favour of the affected customers. Volkswagen has announced to extended support and services for vehicles affected by the Bihar and Assam flood. The company announced free roadside assistance and special initiatives in support of affected customers owing to the widespread destruction caused by the tropical storm.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
