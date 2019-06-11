Maruti Suzuki Dzire Averaged Monthly Sales of 21,000 Units, Clocked Over 2.5 Lakh Units Last Year

For MY 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki India has reported sales of around 2.5 lakh units of Dzire, averaging monthly sales of over 21,000 units. Dzire leads the compact sedan segment with a market share of 55%.Commenting on the same, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “The brand Dzire has been a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s journey and we express our gratitude to customers. This segment is continuously evolving and growing. A testimony to its strong customer connect is that the sales of third-generation Dzire went up by nearly 20%. Nearly 13% of buyers have chosen the automatic variant. Interestingly, for half of the new Dzire customers, the compact sedan is their first car purchase,”The Dzire kicks things off at Rs 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the top-rung model going up to Rs 9.54 lakh.The diesel variant of Dzire delivers fuel economy in passenger cars at 28.4 km/l. Petrol fuel efficiency is 22.0 km/l. Built on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the Dzire offers more space and superior safety. Dzire complies with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations. It is loaded with dual airbags and pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD.