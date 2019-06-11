English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Averaged Monthly Sales of 21,000 Units, Clocked Over 2.5 Lakh Units Last Year
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire kicks things off at Rs 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the top-rung model going up to Rs 9.54 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
For MY 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki India has reported sales of around 2.5 lakh units of Dzire, averaging monthly sales of over 21,000 units. Dzire leads the compact sedan segment with a market share of 55%.
Commenting on the same, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “The brand Dzire has been a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s journey and we express our gratitude to customers. This segment is continuously evolving and growing. A testimony to its strong customer connect is that the sales of third-generation Dzire went up by nearly 20%. Nearly 13% of buyers have chosen the automatic variant. Interestingly, for half of the new Dzire customers, the compact sedan is their first car purchase,”
The Dzire kicks things off at Rs 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the top-rung model going up to Rs 9.54 lakh.
The diesel variant of Dzire delivers fuel economy in passenger cars at 28.4 km/l. Petrol fuel efficiency is 22.0 km/l. Built on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the Dzire offers more space and superior safety. Dzire complies with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations. It is loaded with dual airbags and pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD.
Commenting on the same, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “The brand Dzire has been a major contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s journey and we express our gratitude to customers. This segment is continuously evolving and growing. A testimony to its strong customer connect is that the sales of third-generation Dzire went up by nearly 20%. Nearly 13% of buyers have chosen the automatic variant. Interestingly, for half of the new Dzire customers, the compact sedan is their first car purchase,”
The Dzire kicks things off at Rs 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with the top-rung model going up to Rs 9.54 lakh.
The diesel variant of Dzire delivers fuel economy in passenger cars at 28.4 km/l. Petrol fuel efficiency is 22.0 km/l. Built on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the Dzire offers more space and superior safety. Dzire complies with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations. It is loaded with dual airbags and pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Friday 31 May , 2019 Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj's Retirement
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results