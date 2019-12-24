Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Becomes India's Highest Selling Car in 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire sold over 1.2 lakh units between April and November this year.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image: Siddarth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the best-selling car in the first eight months of 2019-20 with more than 1.2 lakh unit sales between April to November 2019. With its enhanced safety features, the Dzire recently crossed 2 million unit sales. Speaking on the success of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70 per cent of Dzire customers are pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest-selling car in this fiscal year.”

One of the best-selling compact sedans in the country in the past decade, the Dzire is backed by its design, comfortable interiors, and improved safety features. Maruti Suzuki launched the third-gen model of the Dzire in May 2017.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
