Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki's subcompact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2018, 5:29 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Photo: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said the latest version of its subcompact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch. The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017.

"The sales of new Dzire shot up 28 percent compared to the previous generation car," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement. He added that 25 percent of customers have opted for the model's top variants, which are loaded with new features.

"Nearly 20 percent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant," Kalsi said. Maruti Suzuki had also recently flagged-off proto-type electric vehicles for field testing in India. Maruti Suzuki said that they are committed to introducing an electric vehicle by 2020.

Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki was also in the news because of the new Swift hatchback scoring an unimpressive two stars in the Global NCAP crash tests results. Although the new-generation Swift does get safety features like two airbags and Isofix child sear anchorages as standard, the hatchback got two stars for adult occupant and child occupant protection.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
