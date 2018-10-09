English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki's subcompact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Photo: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said the latest version of its subcompact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch. The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017.
"The sales of new Dzire shot up 28 percent compared to the previous generation car," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement. He added that 25 percent of customers have opted for the model's top variants, which are loaded with new features.
"Nearly 20 percent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant," Kalsi said. Maruti Suzuki had also recently flagged-off proto-type electric vehicles for field testing in India. Maruti Suzuki said that they are committed to introducing an electric vehicle by 2020.
Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki was also in the news because of the new Swift hatchback scoring an unimpressive two stars in the Global NCAP crash tests results. Although the new-generation Swift does get safety features like two airbags and Isofix child sear anchorages as standard, the hatchback got two stars for adult occupant and child occupant protection.
"The sales of new Dzire shot up 28 percent compared to the previous generation car," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement. He added that 25 percent of customers have opted for the model's top variants, which are loaded with new features.
"Nearly 20 percent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant," Kalsi said. Maruti Suzuki had also recently flagged-off proto-type electric vehicles for field testing in India. Maruti Suzuki said that they are committed to introducing an electric vehicle by 2020.
Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki was also in the news because of the new Swift hatchback scoring an unimpressive two stars in the Global NCAP crash tests results. Although the new-generation Swift does get safety features like two airbags and Isofix child sear anchorages as standard, the hatchback got two stars for adult occupant and child occupant protection.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...