Maruti Suzuki Dzire Imagined as a Sporty Cabriolet, Looks Bold in Dark Finish

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most popular compact sedan offerings of Maruti Suzuki in India. Even though the four-wheeler is quite popular, the oomph factor of the car can perhaps be not so high. In order to add style quotient to the car, Instagram artist bimbledesigns came up with a concept in which they have reimagined the concept of Dzire as a cabriolet. From the photos, it is evident that the vehicle has the capacity to accommodate four passengers including the driver. The stylish vehicle has four doors and takes care of comfort as it has a headrest on all seats. Further, the armrest at the back seat adds to the luxury element of the stunning vehicle. The seats have been covered with a beautiful tan brown upholstery.

In terms of exterior, the four-door vehicle looks sleek as there is no roof or B and C-pillar. Another factor that adds to the look is the almost negligible gap in the wheel well. At the back, the tail lamps are the same as the ones that are available in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. A slight modification that has been made to the lamps at the back is the blackening of the chrome strip that is visible between the tail lamps in the original sedan. In general, the Dzire Cabriolet is impressive, aggressive, sporty and swanky in terms of looks. The aggressive bumpers and the red highlights that have covered the fog lamps also add to the style quotient of the vehicle. The alloy wheels attached to the vehicle are broader than the ones used in Maruti Suzuki’s sedan.

According to a Cartoq report, they have been sourced from Toyo. The wheel arches as expected have been modified to accommodate the bulky tyres.

The only little bummer in the car seems to be the negligible distance between the ground and the front lip. Apart from that, the front of the car is quite similar to the original sedan.

