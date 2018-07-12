Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Highest Selling Car of June 2018, Followed by Swift, Alto, Baleno and WagonR

There’s no denying that Maruti Suzuki cars are some of the most popular offerings in their respective segments and the sales numbers are a testimony to that. But the sales of Maruti Suzuki have been showing an interesting trend. For the longest of time, the entry-level hatchback Alto has been the best-selling (monthly sales) car not only for Maruti Suzuki but in the entire country. Now, that spot has been taken up by the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire.That’s not it, the top five highest selling cars in India last month were all Maruti Suzuki cars. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire at the first spot sold 24,465 units, the Swift is at the second spot (which has also beaten the Alto) sold 17,291 units, followed by the Alto, Baleno and WagonR respectively.Maruti Suzuki India is the largest car manufacturer in the country with a market share of over 50 percent and usually, seven out of the ten best-selling cars on a monthly basis are from Maruti Suzuki.What is interesting, however, is the internal competition between the Maruti Suzuki cars, with the top three cars replacing each other every month. The Alto compact hatchback has long enjoyed the success of being the most favoured cars in the country, only to be replaced by Dzire compact sedan last year.With the launch of the all-new Dzire, Alto lost its numero uno position for a few months, later reclaiming the title. But in the April 2018 sales, the Maruti Suzuki Alto has been overtaken not only by the Dzire but also by the all-new 2018 Swift.