Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India is the largest car manufacturer in the country with a market share exceeding 55% for the first time. 7 out of 10 best-selling cars on a monthly basis are from Maruti Suzuki and the trend continues in the April month also as Maruti cars continue to dominate the sales numbers in the top 10 list, with Hyundai coming second having 3 cars in the list.What is shocking, however, is the internal competition between the Maruti Suzuki cars, with the top 3 cars replacing each other every month. The Alto compact hatchback has long enjoyed the success of being the most favoured cars in the country, only to be replaced by Dzire compact sedan last year.With the launch of the all-new Dzire, Alto lost its numero uno position for a few months, later reclaiming the title. But in the April 2018 sales, the Maruti Suzuki Alto has been replaced not only by the Dzire but also by the all-new 2018 Swift.The Maruti Suzuki Dzire claimed the top spot in April registering a total sales of 25,935 units, followed by the new Swift with 22,776 units and Alto with 21,233 units. Interestingly, despite replacing Alto as the second most sold car in India, Swift was unable to match its April 2017 figure of 23,802 units.The Dzire was the highest selling car of India from December 2017 to February 2018 clocking more than a Lakh units, before losing out to the Alto in March. Overall, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 1,63,434 units in April with a total market share of 55.5%.Hyundai has three cars in the top 10 tally – Hyundai Elite i20 (12,369 units), Hyundai Grand i10 (12,174 units), and Hyundai Creta (9,390 units). Hyundai registered a market share of 15.87% selling 46,735 units in April 2018, followed by Mahindra (20,041 units), Tata (17,235 units), and Toyota (13,037 units).