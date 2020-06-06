Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sold More Than Three Times of all Compact Sedans Sales Combined in May

The Coronavirus lockdown has meant that we are seeing the Indian automotive industry report numbers that are beyond belief. With only a fraction of sales being recorded by the automakers across the country, some cars have done better than others which, in a way, depicts that even in these uncertain times, people have their favourites. When it comes to compact sedans, the favourite has come out to be the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. In the month of May 2020, the Dzire sold 2,215 units which is an 86 per cent decline as compared to the number of Dzire units that were sold during the same month, last year (16,196).

While the reason for the decline is obvious if we take a look at how the competition performed then an interesting fact pops out. If you combine the sales figures of all other compact sedans sold in India during the month of May 2020, and then multiply it by three, even then, that would be less than the number of Maruti Suzuki Dzires that were sold. Following the first spot in terms of sales, which obviously is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, we have the Hyundai Aura selling 349 units, Honda Amaze selling 140 units, Tata Tigor clocking sales of 132 units and finally, we have the Ford Aspire which had a sale of 44 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 that included 13,865 units in Domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM. The Company resumed its manufacturing operations post lockdown strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines, from May 12th at its Manesar facility and from May 18th at its Gurugram facility.

The production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25th 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki. The Company exported 4,651 units following the resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port.

Likewise, the Company’s showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

After resuming operations last, month, an employee in the Manesar plant was tested positive for COVID-19. Resuming after 50 days of closure due to coronavirus-led lockdown MSI confirmed that "One employee of the company's Manesar plant tested positive on May 22, 2020 for COVID-19," the spokesperson told PTI when contacted over the matter.

The said employee had last attended the plant on May 15 with normal health after which his residence area came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter, he said. The district administration was informed about the employee who has since been admitted in the hospital and his condition is stable, he added.

MSI confirmed that it was providing all medical help and assistance to the infected employee as per government guidelines, the spokesperson said.

The automaker, in the confirmed case, had undertaken a contact tracing exercise and out of abundant caution, all employees who could have come in contact were advised to stay in home isolation, he said. The company has in place a robust and carefully designed standard operating procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirement, the spokesperson said.

In addition, there is also a COVID-19 Task Force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the company, the spokesperson added. MSI had resumed production at its Gurugram plant from May 18.

