1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG to be Launched at Rs 5.97 Lakh

According to an image on TeamBHP, Maruti Suzuki will price the upcoming Dzire Tour S CNG for Rs 5.97 Lakh.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:March 23, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG to be Launched at Rs 5.97 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki 2nd Generation Dzire sedan. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has a strange way of phasing out their old cars, especially the Dzire compact sedan. The highly successful sedan, which is now in its third generation, managed to capture the whims and fancies of Indian buyers, thanks to its value-for-money offering, mileage and Maruti Suzuki’s trusted brand name. After phasing out the 1st generation Dzire from the market for individual buyers, Maruti Suzuki retained the product to sell it to fleet owners, thus selling both the generation alongside.

Maruti did the same with the 2nd generation Dzire, after they launched the 3rd generation all-new Dzire in 2017. The 2nd gen Dzire was renamed at the Maruti Suzuki Tour S and is sold to the fleet owners only. It has been learnt that Maruti is now planning to add a CNG variant to the Tour S and will sell it for Rs 5.97 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG price. (Image: TeamBHP) Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG price. (Image: TeamBHP)

According to a report by TeamBHP, the sedan will be powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel engine that can run both on petrol and CNG. The petrol engine is capable of producing a maximum power of 62 kW (84 PS) at 6,000 rpm. The regular single fuel petrol car produces 52.5 kW (75 PS), but when the engine is running on CNG the power reduces. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Currently, the Tour S is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel engine, and has a speed limiter with a top speed of 80 kmph.

