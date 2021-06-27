Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance Price Reduced by Rs 88,000 After New GST Rates

Maruti Suzuki recently announced its price drop of the ambulance variant of Eeco. This drop in price is because of the Ministry of Finance dropping the GST rates of ambulances from 28 percent to 12 percent. The new price of the Maruti Eeco Ambulances will be Rs 6,16,875. These revised GST rates will be valid till September 30, 2021. According to Maruti Suzuki's regulatory filing, the cost of the Eeco Ambulance would be reduced by Rs 88,000.

It was further stated that this change would be implemented on June 14, 2021, for automobiles billed by the firm to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to consumers.

Talking about the ambulance, it is powered by a 1.2-litre four-pot gasoline engine that produces 75bhp of peak power and 98 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission handles transmission functions.

Previously, the BSVI Maruti Eeco Ambulance was priced at Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has a boot size of 275 litres and a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres.

The Maruti Eeco also has a 160 mm ground clearance and a peak speed of 130kmph. It is touted to provide 15.1kmpl ARAI certified mileage. The Maruti Eeco Ambulance is 3,675 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,905 mm height, and has a wheelbase of 2,350 mm. It has ABS with EBD, an electronic display cluster for fuel level and odometer, rear parking sensors, a multi-trip meter, a high-speed warning system, and other safety systems.

Also Watch:

It also has ambulance-specific features such as front and rear emergency decals, amber coloured lighting for the dashboard and siren, a rubber mat in the rear compartment, a public address system with an amplification system, hook for infusion loading, speaker, and mic, O2 cylinder clamp, pre-assembled monoblock stretcher, first aid kit space, and so much more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here