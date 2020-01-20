Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS-VI Launched at Rs 3.8 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of the BS6 variant of their best-selling multi-purpose van Eeco. Eeco is the ninth BS6 offering from Maruti Suzuki ahead of the Government stipulated timeline. In 2019, Eeco wholesales crossed 1 lakh units for the first time, reflecting growth of 36 per cent over 2018 wholesales. Eeco has established a strong foothold with its excellent mileage, best-in-segment comfort, space and power, at a low maintenance cost.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco was launched in January 2010 and crossed the mark of 6.5 lakh unit cumulative sales. The Eeco enjoys an undisputed leadership with 87 per cent market share in the van segment. The multi-purpose van performs twin objectives of being a family transport as well as a dependable business vehicle.

Speaking on the introduction of BS6 compliant Eeco, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to providing reliable mobility solutions to our customers. Introduction of the BS6 in Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment. A decade since its launch, Eeco continues to attract 84 per cent pre-determined buyers and has been appreciated for its stylish and spacious design and low cost of maintenance. With over 50 per cent of the consumers choosing the vehicle for business utility as well as a family transport vehicle, the versatile Eeco offers uncompromised comfort and safety. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with Eeco and would like to thank our customers for their constant support.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered in a wide range of 12 variants with 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo and Ambulance options. The vehicle offers ample legroom, headroom and many other convenience features like reclining seats, clear headlamps, CNG changeover switch, multi-trip meter, headlamp levelling etc. The signature sliding doors ease entry and exit even in congested road conditions.

Regarding safety features, the Eeco is equipped with driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert system. Designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is equipped with a powerful 1.2L petrol BS6 engine that offers 16.11km/l fuel efficiency and delivers 72.4 hp at 6000 rpm of Power and 98 Nm at 3000 rpm of Torque. Maruti Suzuki also offers Eeco in S-CNG technology alongside the petrol variant.

The BS6 compliant Eeco will be available at a starting price of Rs. 380,800/- (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

