Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ertiga 5+2 Seater MPV in India starting at Rs 7.44 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Ertiga gets cosmetic changes, added features with redesigned cabin and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology. There are a total of 10 variants to choose from, 4 MT petrol variants, 2 AT petrol variants and 4 MT diesel variants. The top-spec Ertiga is priced at Rs 10.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:Petrol (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi MT – Rs 7.44 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi MT – Rs 8.16 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi MT – Rs 8.99 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi+ MT – Rs 9.50 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi AT – Rs 9.18 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT – Rs 9.95 LakhDiesel (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LDi MT – Rs 8.84 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga VDi MT – Rs 9.56 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDi MT – Rs 10.39 LakhMaruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDi+ MT – Rs 10.90 LakhThe new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be available in following exterior colors - Pearl Metallic Aubum Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White and Metallic Silky Silver. It is a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.Inside the cabin, the all-new Ertiga gets dual-tone interiors with mapple wood finish and chrome accents. It also gets leather wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The car also gets 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The all-new Ertiga also gets air-cooled cup holders, bottle holders and accessory socket in each row.The company claims the all-new Ertiga to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency: Diesel - 25.47 km/l, Petrol - 19.34 km/l (MT), 18.69 km/l (AT). The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new K15 petrol engine with 13% more power and 6% improved torque output. The other engine is the same 1.3-litre diesel unit.