Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 8.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in both petrol and CNG options and the price goes up to Rs 12.79 lakh for the top-spec variant. Here is the variant-wise pricing of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Ertiga LXi: Rs 8.35 lakh

Maruti Ertiga VXi: Rs 9.49 lakh

Maruti Ertiga VXi CNG: Rs 10.44 lakh

Maruti Ertiga VXi AT: Rs 10.99 lakh

Maruti Ertiga ZXi: Rs 10.59 lakh

Maruti Ertiga ZXi CNG: Rs 11.54 lakh

Maruti Ertiga ZXi AT: Rs 12.09 lakh

Maruti Ertiga ZXi+: Rs 11.29 lakh

Maruti Ertiga ZXi+ AT: Rs 12.79 lakh

Maruti Ertiga Tour M: Rs 9.46 lakh

Maruti Ertiga Tour M CNG: Rs 10.41 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system which is paired to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which also comes with paddle shifters. The engine comes with start-stop technology and is also available with the choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox. It makes 103 horsepower and 136.8 Nm of torque and, as per Maruti Suzuki, the Ertiga facelift will deliver a mileage of 20.51 kmpl with the manual transmission option and 20.30 kmpl with the automatic gearbox.

Advertisement

This engine also comes with a CNG option in which it makes 87 hp and 121.5 nm of torque when running on CNG and 100 hp and 136 Nm of torque when running on petrol. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 26.1 km/kg and is only offering the CNG variant with a manual gearbox option.

In terms of design updates, the car gets an updated front grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels on the sides and a chrome element at the boot lid. On the inside, a new dual-tone seat upholstery has been offered along with the addition of a faux-wood design element on the dash. Lastly, there are two new colour options to choose from, namely, Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown.

It continues to be offered with features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired) support, 4 airbags, reverse parking camera, cruise control, electrically operated outside rearview mirrors, AC vents for all three rows for the top-spec variant.

The bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are open for an amount of Rs 11,000 and the company will also launch the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India as well, which is the more premium version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.