1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Becomes Best-Selling Model for Brand in May 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 that included 13,865 units in Domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM.

As manufacturers regain normalcy with the relaxation of lockdown, Hyundai led the charts in May after Creta managed to become the best-selling car in May. Maruti Suzuki managed to achieve the second position with the Ertiga MPV. The company sold 2353 units of the MPV last month to become the best-selling model for the company. The COVID-19 pandemic has majorly disrupted the Indian auto industry as several studies now suggest that consumers are expected to prefer their personal vehicles instead of public transport to be safe.

The company posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 that included 13,865 units in Domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM. The Company resumed its manufacturing operations post lockdown strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines, from May 12th at its Manesar facility and from May 18th at its Gurugram facility.

The production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25th 2020. SMG manufactures cars

on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki. The Company exported 4,651 units following the resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port.

Likewise, the Company’s showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

Also Watch:


