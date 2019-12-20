Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Clocks 5 Lakh Unit Sales in 8 Years

Maruti Suzuki introduced the next-gen Ertiga in 2018 with Suzuki’s 5th Generation 'Heartect' platform, factory-fitted CNG, and improved safety features.

Updated:December 20, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with factory-fitted CNG. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

Clocking cumulative sales of 5 lakh units in 8 years, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as India’s best-selling urban MPV. Maruti Suzuki India said that the car focuses on design, safety, performance, and fuel-efficiency. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said: “Ertiga created a niche for itself as a 3-row comfortable MPV to become a runaway success. Its success helped us to strengthen market presence in the MPV segment. Ertiga is a market leader with 36 per cent market share amongst MPVs and its leadership continues with support from customers".

Building on the success of the first-generation Ertiga, the company introduced the next-generation Ertiga in 2018 with new design, upgraded interiors and powerful new engine options. The new Ertiga is high on safety with Suzuki’s 5th Generation 'Heartect' platform and is equipped with an array of safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors etc. as standard fitment across all variants. The MPV is available in three fuel options: petrol, diesel and segment-exclusive, factory-fitted CNG. MSI claims that nearly 28 per cent of Ertiga customers are repeat buyers.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
