Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Crosses 5.5 Lakh Units Sales Mark in India

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its next-gen Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), has crossed 5.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch in November 2018. Powered by a 1.5L K-series petrol engine, the next gen Ertiga is equipped with Smart Hybrid and automatic transmission technology. It also has a factory-fitted S-CNG option.

"The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement. MSI had introduced the Ertiga model for the first time in India in April 2012 and became the highest selling MPV with 20 per cent repeat customers.

"While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment," Srivastava added.

Ertiga’s sharp exteriors are enhanced by chrome studded front grille, projector headlamps and 3D tail lamps. The sculpted dashboard with maple wood finish and chrome accents exhibits luxury. The elaborate space provided is a favourite amongst customers owing to its 3rd row-recliners, flexible and supremely comfortable seating and a large luggage compartment. The steering mounted audio and calling controls, air cooled cup holders, auto climate control and charging socket for each row add convenience to its style. Equipped with features such as dual airbags, hill hold (AT only), ISOFIX, electronic stability program (AT only) and ABS with EBD, safety is at its best in the Next-Gen Ertiga.

(With inputs from PTI)