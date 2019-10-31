Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Scores Three Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video

Global NCAP has come out with the results of the sixth round of crash testing Indian cars and one of the cars tested as part of this round is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which has got a three-star safety rating. As per the crash test results, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga received a two-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection, both of which were scored out of a possible five-star rating.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was recently launched as an all-new model by Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, and the car offers dual front airbags as standard. However, Global NCAP found the structure of the car to be “borderline unstable” and their report even went on to say that, “It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.”

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, “The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no five-star performers. The Suzuki Maruti Ertiga achieves a creditable three stars for both adult and child occupant protection, but it’s obvious to us that more can and should be done to improve overall protection levels for cars sold in the market.

“The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety,” he added.

Here is what Global NCAP had to say about the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Ertiga achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Ertiga offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as a borderline unstable performance which can and should be improved. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedals displacement showed risks to the lower legs of the driver. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for the passenger was good and driver's chest received marginal protection. The passenger pretensioner failed to work properly. Child occupant protection showed poor results for the 18-month-old dummy with the CRS installed forward-facing while global best practice indicates a rearward-facing position offers better protection for this age group. The Ertiga offers standard ISOFIX anchorages. Overall, the Ertiga achieved three stars for child occupant protection. The Ertiga offers standard two Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) in the front seats. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts for all occupants.

