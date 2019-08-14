Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants with 1.3-Litre Diesel Engine Discontinued

Maruti Suzuki is set to axe its diesel engine ahead of the BS-VI norms that will come to effect in April 2020. In the same breath, reports now suggest that the company has discontinued the 1.3-litre diesel-powered engines from the Ertiga’s lineup.

The 1.3-litre block has been in the line-up since the model’s inception in 2012. The Fiat-sourced MultiJet diesel engine put out 75bhp and 190 Nm of torque. At the moment, the Ertiga will be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 105bhp and 138Nm of torque through either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic.

The axing of the 1.3-litre unit leaves Maruti with one diesel engine - 95hp, 1.5-litre unit that’s paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In line with its aim to be diesel-free ahead of BS-VI norms next year, the company is also set to launch the petrol version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by February next year.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the new Brezza will ship with the BS-VI-compliant K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that was introduced in the Ciaz sedan last year. The block develops 105hp and 138Nm of torque and will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox at first.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.